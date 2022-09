Shafaq News/ Lawmaker Hasan al-Mandalawi has been elected a first deputy for the Iraqi parliament speaker, Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported on Wednesday.

Our correspondent said that a majority of 203 from 235 lawmakers attending the session today voted for al-Mandalawi to take over as the second chair in the legislative body.

Al-Mandalawi, a Fayli Kurd, trumped both Yaser al-Husayni (7 votes) and Bassem Khashan (17 votes) in the race to replace the resigned Hakem al-Zameli.