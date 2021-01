Shafaq News/ Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi Authority announced on Wednesday the death of a commander of one of its brigades.

The authority said in a statement today that it offers condolences and sympathy to the Fourth Brigade in Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi for the martyrdom of Commander "Abu Yateem Al-Qatrani".

The statement indicated that Al-Qatrani "died while returning from duty" without going into further details.