A Chinese company begins building more than a hundred schools in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-24T17:15:53+0000

Shafaq News / The Governor of Dhi Qar, Ahmed Ghani Al-Khafaji, announced today that work began to establish more than a hundred schools throughout the governorate, by a Chinese company. Al-Khafaji said in a statement, "the Chinese company that started building schools is the same company that was contracted to develop and rehabilitate Nasiriyah International Airport." Al-Khafaji said, according to the statement, that these schools would contribute to, "solving the problem of double shifts and stabilizing the educational process." Iraq needs more than 20,000 school buildings to solve the double and triple shift crisis, according to the Education Committee of the Iraqi Parliament.

