A Brigadier-General dismissed for financially blackmailing a kidnapper

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-05T19:21:55+0000
A Brigadier-General dismissed for financially blackmailing a kidnapper

Shafaq News / A security source in Najaf revealed today that a senior police officer had been arrested on charges of blackmailing a person who kidnapped a girl in the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that on 3/4/2021, there was a case of kidnapping in a village in Najaf. The police managed by then to find the kidnapped girl and arrest the perpetrators.

"During the investigation with the kidnappers, it was found out that one of them was the girl's lover," the source added, noting, "officers took advantage of the situation, blackmailed the perpetrator for money, changed his and the girl's statements, rendering the kidnapping case a case of mutual combat."

The source continued, "after the information reached the provincial police chief, he immediately dismissed the director of the combat office, who is brigadier-general, and issued an arrest warrant against the officer in charge of the case and his associates."

