A Baghdad-Erbil agreement to re-deploy Asayish in Khanaqin, source says

Shafaq News / A political source revealed on Sunday a security agreement between the Federal Security Authorities and the Region's Authorities to promote the role of the Asayish in the security file in Khanaqin.

The Asayish forces have been present at their headquarters in the city of Khanaqin but have not played any security role since 2017.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "An agreement had been reached between the Security Authorities in Diyala and the government of the Region, under the guidance of the General Command of the Armed Forces, on the return of the Asayish Forces on the security scene in Khanaqin and its outskirts, according to mechanisms of which the details have yet to be revealed".

It added, "The agreement was based on popular and political demands for the return of Asayish on the security scene, based on their familiarity with the popular, social and natural character of Khanaqin.", indicating, "The return of Asayish is welcomed and a source of reassurance for all the segments of society in Khanaqin, for their prominent role in maintaining security and stability throughout the years prior to 2017 and in the worst security and sectarian conditions."

Witnesses have confirmed to Shafaq News Agency the presence of an Asayish checkpoint north of Khanaqin, but did not give details on whether the checkpoint was temporary or permanent.

It is worth mentioning that the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan in Khanaqin had previously demanded, though Shafaq News Agency, the activation of the role of al-Asayish in the city while taking into account the demographic structure of Khanaqin.