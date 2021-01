Shafaq News/ An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck the city of Mashhad, the capital of Razavi Khorasan region in northeastern Iran.

Iranian television said the earthquake was “relatively strong” but did not report damages or casualties.

Mashhad has a population of about four million and contains the shrine of Imam Ali bin Musa Al-Ridha, the eighth Imam of the Shiite Muslims.