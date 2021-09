Shafaq News/ Iraqi seismic observatories recorded today morning a 4.0-magnitude earthquake in Nineveh Governorate, northern Iraq.

According to the observatories, the earthquake occurred 30 km northwest of Rabia district, at 5:40:49 local time.

Iraq is still affected by the movement of the Arabian Plate, according to sources in the General Authority for Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring.