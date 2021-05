Shafaq News / A security source reported on Tuesday that a twenty-year-old laboratory guard had been assassinated on the outskirts of Miqdadiyah district, northeast of Baqubah.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the security forces opened an investigation to uncover the causes and circumstances of the incident.

Miqdadiyah district is witnessing armed attacks and organized assassinations affecting multiple social strata, due to tribal conflicts and terrorist activities.