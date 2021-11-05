Report

98 security personnel were injured during the confrontation in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-05T16:31:28+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environmental announced on Friday that 125 protesters and security forces were injured during the conflicts in central Baghdad.

 In a statement, the ministry said, “The institutions of the Ministry of Health in Baghdad received 125 injuries in which 27 are civilian,s and 98 are from the security forces."

 According to the statement, no deaths were recorded.

Violent confrontations broke out between the demonstrators and the security forces when the popular gathering tried to storm the Green Zone, and the security forces prevented them by firing rubber bullets and tear gas canisters.

According to our sources, 35 protesters were injured during the confrontations.

 On Thursday, the "preparatory committee for the demonstrations rejecting the election results" in Iraq threatened to escalate in the next stage if the announced results were preserved.

 The committee called for "peaceful demonstrations to be held under the slogan “Friday of the Last Chance” before they start another (unspecified) escalatory stage.

 The protesters, who are supporters of the losing forces, led by the Al-Fateh Alliance, are calling for a manual recount of all stations across the country.

