91 MP demand hosting PM al-Kadhimi to discuss Turkish aggression against Iraq

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, 91 Iraqi representatives signed a petition to host Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and discuss the recent developments regarding the Turkish attack on Zakho district.

The representatives called, in their petition, on the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense, to attend a Parliamentary session to discuss the measures taken to end the "bloodshed" in the Kurdistan Region, where civilians were killed and injured in the Turkish bombardment.

They added that the measures must end the continuous violations of Iraqi sovereignty and Turkish aggression that violates the Charter of the United Nations and the provisions of Article 8 of the Iraqi Constitution.