8900 Kurdish displaced haven't voted in some disputed areas

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party revealed electoral violations in Diyala that prevented Kurdish citizens and displaced people from voting in disputed areas.

The media official of the 15th center of the Democratic Party - Diyala organizations, Sherko Tawfiq, told Shafaq News Agency, "8900 Kurdish displaced people were denied voting due to the lack of ballot boxes for the displaced in Erbil and al-Sulaymaniyah."

Tawfiq added that the displaced Kurds in Kalar, Kifri, Darbandikhan districts were subjected to harassment and complex security measures that prevented them from entering Diyala through Khanaqin, in addition to the reluctance of the Kurds to vote in Saadiya, Jalawla, Qarah Tappah and other areas, due to security concerns amid the presence of armed people affiliated with certain parties who dominated these areas.

Tawfiq revealed that a Democratic Party official named Talal Muhammad Wali, had been kidnapped by unknown armed men in Abu Saida district, after he refused their demands and prevented electoral violations, indicating that his fate is still unknown.

The Kurdish official indicated that the overall voter turnout in Khanaqin amounted to 39%.