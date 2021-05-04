Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

82 out of 399 arrivals from India test Positive for Covid-19

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-04T18:16:43+0000
82 out of 399 arrivals from India test Positive for Covid-19

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Ministry of Health and environment announced, on Tuesday, that 82 out of 399 Iraqis who arrived from India tested positive for Covid-19.

A member of the medical media team at the Ministry, Ruba Falah, said in a statement the teams of the Ministry of Health tested all arrivals and supervised their quarantine in a hotel in Baghdad.

The results showed that 82 personnel are infected but of the Indian Variant.

Yesterday, Iraqi Airways evacuated about 400 Iraqis stuck in India due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other evacuation trips will be taken place to evacuate the rest.

Earlier, Iraq’s ambassador to India, Falah Abdul-Hassan Al-Saadi confirmed that 550 Iraqis want to return and six Iraqis have died due to the new Coronavirus complications, but the Indian authorities refuse to transfer their bodies"

He pointed out that "there are five personnel among the Iraqi Mission team in India, one of them is in a very critical condition, his blood oxygen levels is between 66 and 70%, and the Mission was unable to find a bed in hospitals.

Iraq has so far confirmed 1,079,998 infections, including 15,566 deaths.

related

Covid-19: Less than 900 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-12-31 12:56:58
Covid-19: Less than 900 new cases in Iraq today

Iran passes the animal testing stage for Covid-19 vaccine

Date: 2020-08-22 13:59:23
Iran passes the animal testing stage for Covid-19 vaccine

Covid-19: More than 8500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-04-21 13:24:52
Covid-19: More than 8500 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 25 fatalities and +5000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-03-03 13:08:03
COVID-19: 25 fatalities and +5000 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 645 new cases and 9 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-17 13:16:13
COVID-19: 645 new cases and 9 fatalities in Iraq today

Covid-19: more than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-11-06 14:14:00
Covid-19: more than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, 34,000 Iraqis immigrated during 2020

Date: 2020-12-18 13:28:10
Despite COVID-19 restrictions, 34,000 Iraqis immigrated during 2020

Corona virus stops the legislative authority in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-13 11:35:40
Corona virus stops the legislative authority in Iraq