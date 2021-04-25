Report

+80 killed and +100 in the Ibn Khatib tragedic incident, Ministry of Interior says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-25
Shafaq News/ More than 80 were killed, and 100 were injured in the fire sparked by an Oxygen tank explosion in Ibn Khatib hospital in Baghdad that has been equipped to house COVID-19 patients, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior said today, Sunday.

The Ministry's spokesperson, Brigadier-General Khalid al-Mahanna, said in a statement to the state television, "82 victims and 110 injured in the fire that erupted in Ibn Khatib hospital."

The spokesperson excluded the possibility of "criminal suspicions" in the incident.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment dismissed today, Sunday, the head al-Rusafa/Baghdad Health Directorate, the director of Ibn Khatib hospital, the technical and administrative Deputy-Director, the head of Engineering and Maintainance department, noting that the decision is issued by PM al-Kadhimi himself.

