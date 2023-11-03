7th Iraq Ambassadors Conference to focus on diplomacy, international relations, and economic development

Shafaq News/ The seventh edition of the Iraq Ambassadors Conference is set to commence on Saturday, in Baghdad.
The conference, themed "Iraqi Diplomacy, Balanced International Relations, and Sustainable Economic Development," will run from November 4 to 8, 2023. The event will see the participation of 85 Iraqi ambassadors and heads of political and consular missions representing Iraq across the globe.
Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighted the conference's objectives stating, "The conference aims to present a developed agenda for Iraqi diplomacy, focusing on enhancing the presence and effectiveness of foreign policy. It seeks to activate Iraq's role in Arab, regional, and international organizations, strengthening relations with countries based on mutual respect and common interests."
Al-Sahhaf emphasized that the conference provides a valuable opportunity for diplomatic exchange. He added, "This event serves as an in-depth platform for sharing insights and views, aligning strategies with the government's priorities, and intensifying diplomatic efforts with various stakeholders."