79 Iraqi Universities enter the Webometrics Ranking

Shafaq News / Iraq’ Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced on Thursday that 79 Iraqi governmental and private universities are listed in the international ranking of universities worldwide.

According to Webometrics, January 2021 edition (the latest) showed an increase in the number of Iraqi universities and colleges listed in the ranking.

The University of Baghdad ranked (2058 worldwide) top the Iraqi universities, followed by University Babylon (2872), Mustansiriyah (2956) University, University of Kufa (2984), Al Qadisiyah University (3005).

The "Webometrics Ranking of World Universities" is an initiative of the Cybermetrics Lab, a research group belonging to the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC), the largest public research body in Spain.

CSIC is among the first basic research organizations in Europe.

The Ranking Web is not a ranking of the websites of Universities; it is a Ranking of Universities. It uses both Webometric (all missions) and bibliometric (research mission) indicators.