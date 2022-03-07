78 projects had been completed in Baghdad, Mayor says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-07T16:26:17+0000

Shafaq News / The Mayor of Baghdad, Alaa Maen, revealed that many projects had been implemented in the governorate. Maen told Shafaq News agency that 78 projects in both al-Karkh and al-Rusafa sides had been implemented in the capital, as part of the "Baghdad Renaissance Project". He noted that the reconstruction campaign will also reach al-Sadr city, which will become the center of development in Baghdad. "Work is underway in 15 axis in al-Sadr city, and will begin in 17 other in the upcoming period", Maen said, pointing out that nine main streets in the city are being rehabilitated under the supervision of the Parliament Presidium and Baghdad's MPs.

