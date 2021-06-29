78 displaced families return to areas north of Miqdadiyah

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-29T12:09:55+0000

Shafaq News/ A government official in Diyala announced today that 78 displaced families have returned to areas north of Miqdadiyah, northeast of Baquba. The deputy commissioner of Miqdadiyah, Hatem Abdul-Tamimi, told Shafaq News Agency that the relevant departments began restoring services for the returnees, noting that local and international plans will be implemented in the areas north of Miqdadiyah to “overcome the calamities” of the displaced. Al-Tamimi pointed out that the residents of all villages north of Miqdadiyah have returned, except for the village of Al-Khilaniyah, whose residents have not yet returned for their own reasons. It is noteworthy that dozens of villages were displaced from areas north of Miqdadiyah district (45 km northeast of Baquba), during ISIS’s invasion of the city in 2014, and were unable to return to their areas due to security threats and terrorist attacks.

