77 people were arrested for committing violations related to the electoral process

Shafaq News/ The Supreme Security Committee for Elections announced, on Sunday, the arrest of about 80 people who committed violations in several Iraqi governorates during the elections process.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement, "The detachments of the Supreme Election Security Committee arrested 77 people for committing violations related to the electoral process in the governorates of Baghdad, Nineveh, Diyala, Kirkuk, Basra, Al-Anbar, Saladin, Erbil, Wasit, and Al-Diwaniyah."

He statement added, "The violators have been referred to the judicial committees that the Supreme Judicial Council formed for taking legal measures against them."

The Cell added, "This procedure of Committee comes within the framework of ensuring the integrity of the elections and that the electoral atmosphere is transparent and democratic."