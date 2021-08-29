Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

75% of the election candidates are veterans

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-29T20:29:24+0000
75% of the election candidates are veterans

Shafaq News/ The director of the Al-Noor University Foundation, Ahmed Jassam Al-Zubaidi, told Shafaq News Agency; "75% of the candidates in the upcoming elections are veterans. This percentage may threaten electoral participation and cause reluctance, due to the participation of the same faces, their control over the state's capabilities."

Al-Zubaidi said, "it is implausible to prevent running for the elections more than twice because it is a constitutional right. Nevertheless, executive positions like ministers shall be limited to two terms at most. Moreover, service in other positions, like director-general and superior grades, shall be limited to specified durations."

Al-Zubaidi predicted that the electoral participation rate in Diyala and other governorates would reach 45-55%, according to the available data, despite many obstacles and problems that increase reluctance, most notably the repetition of veteran candidates, not updating biometric data, and voters' inability to obtain a short-term electoral card.

related

The two Iraqi presidencies urged to legislate the election law

Date: 2020-09-05 12:34:36
The two Iraqi presidencies urged to legislate the election law

IHEC: 120 international observers to assist with election observation

Date: 2021-08-26 09:05:50
IHEC: 120 international observers to assist with election observation