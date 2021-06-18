70% of Khanaqin Water crisis is resolved, local official says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-18T16:52:03+0000

Shafaq News/ A local official in Khanaqin on Friday said that the water crisis in the district is resolved by nearly 70% after a series of measures addressing this issue. The director of the Water Department in the governorate, Hasan Agha Jan, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "70% of the water shortage in the governorate has been addressed by increasing the water discharges of al-Wand dam, removing dozens of infringements on al-Wand river stream, and alternating discharges to secure crude water for the Grand Khanaqin Water Project and eight other purification substations." "The Water Department, in cooperation with the district's administration and the Water Resources Directorate, adopted a solid plan to secure potable water." "The Grand Khanaqin project is working with half of its full power since it has been in service since 1986. Our teams continue to address the water shortage as long as crude water and power are available." The Governorate of Diyala is suffering from a huge water shortage due to drought, low rainfall this year, and cutting river streams afferent from neighboring countries.

