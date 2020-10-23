Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

519 suicide cases in Iraq in the past three months

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-23T16:40:08+0000
519 suicide cases in Iraq in the past three months

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced on Friday that it had registered tens of suicide cases during the past three months.

The Director of Information of the Ministry, Major General Saad Maan, said in a statement today, "the ministry recorded 56 suicides in less than three months in all Iraqi governorates (excluding Kurdistan region) ".

According to government statistics, the number of suicide cases increased from 319 in 2003 to 519 in 2019.

However, Regarding the expected punishment of the woman who threw her two children in the Tigris River, Maan said that the punishment she would receive is execution.

A video clip circulated by activists on Sunday showed an Iraqi woman throwing her three-year-old child and his two-year-old sister in the Tigris River in the capital, Baghdad.


related

Iraq: Sixteen countries condemn the violence against activists

Date: 2020-08-21 12:55:54
Iraq: Sixteen countries condemn the violence against activists

Al-Sistani issues a Fatwa on COVID-19 measures in Ashura

Date: 2020-07-30 18:02:29
Al-Sistani issues a Fatwa on COVID-19 measures in Ashura

Iraq: We reject any decision to extorts the Palestinian territories for Israel

Date: 2019-08-14 11:53:51
Iraq: We reject any decision to extorts the Palestinian territories for Israel

Covid-19: More than 140 thousand cases in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-06 13:46:09
Covid-19: More than 140 thousand cases in Iraq

Al-Kadhimi declares "a personal and moral commitment"

Date: 2020-07-28 16:44:07
Al-Kadhimi declares "a personal and moral commitment"

Two attacks target an international coalition convoy in southern Iraq

Date: 2020-09-14 20:21:32
Two attacks target an international coalition convoy in southern Iraq

Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission: Early elections in 4 conditions

Date: 2020-08-01 16:01:12
Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission: Early elections in 4 conditions

Iraq implements anti-smuggling measures at Shalamcheh crossing

Date: 2020-07-24 11:31:00
Iraq implements anti-smuggling measures at Shalamcheh crossing