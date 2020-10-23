519 suicide cases in Iraq in the past three months

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced on Friday that it had registered tens of suicide cases during the past three months.

The Director of Information of the Ministry, Major General Saad Maan, said in a statement today, "the ministry recorded 56 suicides in less than three months in all Iraqi governorates (excluding Kurdistan region) ".

According to government statistics, the number of suicide cases increased from 319 in 2003 to 519 in 2019.

However, Regarding the expected punishment of the woman who threw her two children in the Tigris River, Maan said that the punishment she would receive is execution.

A video clip circulated by activists on Sunday showed an Iraqi woman throwing her three-year-old child and his two-year-old sister in the Tigris River in the capital, Baghdad.