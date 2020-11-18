500 prisoners in Iraqi prisons have caught COVID-19

Shafaq News / the High Commission for Human Rights announced that 499 prisoners in Iraqi prisons have been infected with COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak of the pandemic, noting that 12 of them had passed away.

Member of the Human Rights Commission, Fadel Al-Gharawi, said in a statement that the number of prisoners infected with COVID-19 has reached 499, while the cases of recovery amounted to 450. 49 prisoners are still receiving treatment.

He added that the number of cases among prison guards has reached 713, while recovery cases reached 450.

Al-Gharawi noted that the number of COVID-19 fatalities among prisoners has reached 12, and 7 among the prison guards.

He called on the government, the Iraqi Reform Department, and the Ministry of Health and Interior to sterilize all prisons, establish quarantine units, and seek the assistance of the United Nations and international organizations to provide support in this matter.