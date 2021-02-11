Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

50 million unexploded devices in Iraq, UN Data

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-11T05:38:40+0000
50 million unexploded devices in Iraq, UN Data

Shafaq News / About 50 million unexploded devices were found in Iraq, The United Nations Data showed.

Experts estimate that landmines and grenades are scattered around Iraq, many along the 1200km border with Iran, a legacy of the 1980-88 war between neighbors that killed a million people.

In addition, About 90 Radioactive material has been found in the southern of Iraq due to the use of uranium by the US-led Coalition in 2003 invasion of Iraq, along with ISIS remnants.

The semi-official Al-Sabah Newspaper quoted on last Thursday an official of Civil Defense Directorate at the Ministry of Interior, Brig. Gen. Shahab Ahmed Abd, as saying that “mine and war remnants file is large, it cannot be end by year or two."

He pointed out that "UN reports estimated the number of military remnants in Iraq at 50 million in which the directorate removed 33,311 explosive devices in the past year.”

Extensive conflict in Iraq to retake cities from the ISIS displaced more than 5.8 million people between 2014 and 2017 and resulted in significant explosive ordnance contamination following associated military campaigns, in addition to improvised explosive devices deliberately left behind by ISIS.

It’s noteworthy that the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) works along the Iraqi Government to eliminate the threat posed by mines, explosive remnants of war and improvised explosive devices by coordinating United Nations mine action.

related

Salih: UN supports the democratic processes in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-01 11:55:35
Salih: UN supports the democratic processes in Iraq

UN: 309 suicide cases in Iraq in 2020

Date: 2020-10-19 15:55:54
UN: 309 suicide cases in Iraq in 2020

Iraq in the UN's "List of shame" for voting against Iran's condemnation of violating human rights

Date: 2020-11-19 10:14:36
Iraq in the UN's "List of shame" for voting against Iran's condemnation of violating human rights

Briefing by SRSG Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert at the UN Security Council

Date: 2020-11-24 18:33:54
Briefing by SRSG Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert at the UN Security Council

Baghdad signs a new agreement with the UN to fight corruption in Iraq and Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-09 11:57:58
Baghdad signs a new agreement with the UN to fight corruption in Iraq and Kurdistan

New UN Deputy Special Representative for Iraq

Date: 2021-01-16 06:17:05
New UN Deputy Special Representative for Iraq

Iraq to complain to the UN over Turkish air strikes

Date: 2020-08-12 16:16:57
Iraq to complain to the UN over Turkish air strikes

On the International Day of Education: Four UN organizations reiterate commitment to provide learning operations to 11 million Iraqis

Date: 2021-01-25 20:15:12
On the International Day of Education: Four UN organizations reiterate commitment to provide learning operations to 11 million Iraqis