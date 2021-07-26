+50 IED attacks against security forces: senior ISIS terrorist arrested

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces arrested on Monday a terrorist involved in more than fifty bomb attacks in Saladin.

A statement of the Security Media Cell (SMC) said that a force of the "Agency of Intelligence and Federal Investigations" pursued and apprehended a senior ISIS terrorist who served in "Diwan al-Hesba" of the terrorist organization.

"In the inquiries, the arrestee confessed to participating in many attacks against security forces. He also installed and detonated more than 50 explosive devices against security forces in the Baiji district. Legal proceedings against him were initiated pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism."