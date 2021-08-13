+48 quakes struck Iraq in July, official

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Organization for Meteorology and Seismology has reported more than 45 earthquakes inside and near the Iraqi territory in July.

The director of the Seismology department in the organization, Samira Reda Khalaf, said on Friday that the organization recorded 48 quakes, only 25 of which took place inside Iraq.

"The magnitude on the Richter scale ranged between 2.4 and 5. The depth ranged between 5 and 28 kilometers," she added.

"The majority of the Seismological activity took place in Kalar with a series of 23 quakes rattling the south of the district. The citizens sensed some of the quakes. Some material damaged were registered, but no human casualties."

"Some activity was detected in Badra district, Wasit governorate, and Mandali district in Diyala. The remaining took place inside Iran near the borders with Iraq in the provinces of Kurdistan, Ilam, and Kermanshah."

"Seismic activity is null in western and southwestern territories. This explains the movement of the Arabian plate and Iraq's position in its northeast. It is more active near the continental collision territories, particularly toward the north and northwest."