Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

42 ISIS terrorists killed during clashes with the Iraqi forces in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-13T16:32:26+0000
42 ISIS terrorists killed during clashes with the Iraqi forces in Nineveh

Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, announced that 42 ISIS terrorists had been killed in a security operation in Nineveh Governorate.

Rasool said in a statement that the forces of the Counter-Terrorism Service carried out an operation in the Ain Al-Jahsh area, south of Mosul, where ISIS terrorist gangs are active, noting that the forces clashed with the terrorists for two consecutive days.

Rasool said that the anti-terrorism forces began to storm the organization's sites and killed 42 terrorists, including the so-called governor of the Tigris sector known as Baraa.

He pointed out that various weapons and ammunition and sums of money in local and foreign currencies were found inside the headquarters of the terrorist gangs, adding that this operation was supported by the Iraqi air forces and the international coalition aircraft.

related

The Iraqi security forces seize an ISIS's explosives factory

Date: 2020-11-18 06:33:18
The Iraqi security forces seize an ISIS's explosives factory

Thwarting an ISIS attack against the security forces in Anbar

Date: 2020-09-12 16:14:51
Thwarting an ISIS attack against the security forces in Anbar

The international coalition confirms its stay in Iraq and determines the whereabouts of ISIS

Date: 2020-03-12 08:27:53
The international coalition confirms its stay in Iraq and determines the whereabouts of ISIS

Armed feminist factions... What are their roles and ways to escape from inspection?

Date: 2019-11-23 09:38:39
Armed feminist factions... What are their roles and ways to escape from inspection?

The Iraqi army thwarts an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-11-08 17:57:23
The Iraqi army thwarts an ISIS attack in Khanaqin

ISIS militant kills his sister for her husband joined Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi

Date: 2020-09-03 19:57:22
ISIS militant kills his sister for her husband joined Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi

ISIS launches an attack against Iraqi forces in Jalawla district

Date: 2020-02-19 08:14:38
ISIS launches an attack against Iraqi forces in Jalawla district

An officer killed in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-27 06:49:07
An officer killed in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk