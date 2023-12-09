4000 PMF members engaged in securing Diyala's local elections with external security measures

Shafaq News / An official from al-Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) in Diyala governorate revealed today, Saturday, the participation of 4,000 PMF members in a security plan to secure the local elections in Diyala. They will establish external security perimeters to protect the entrances of the governorate and the administrative cities with multiple security cordons.

Sadiq al-Husseini, the PMF spokesperson - Diyala Axis, stated that "the duties of the PMF within the joint security plan with police and operational leadership include securing the surroundings of cities, the entrances, and exits of Diyala to prevent the infiltration of any suspicious elements and to protect the cities from potential threats."

He added that "the PMF will regulate the entry and exit of vehicles based on rigorous security checks in coordination with intelligence agencies," affirming that "the plan is ideal following the implementation of comprehensive security practices during previous periods."

He indicated that "the PMF's plan during the elections involves deploying security perimeters comprising 4,000 personnel outside the administrative units through patrols, monitoring points, and security surveillance," noting that "all the hotspots in Diyala are now under the control of the PMF and security agencies, with no presence of any terrorist breaches."