40 million dinars per month as financial burdens for each Iraqi Deputy

Shafaq News / Each deputy in the Iraqi parliament costs the state 40 million dinars per month. A leader of Fatah Alliance said on Monday.

Fatah’ Ghazanfar Al-Battikh told to Shafaq News Agency that this cost per member also includes the deputy’ Personal protection costs, although there are deputies do not attend the parliamentary sessions, some of them did not attend any session, the people do not know them…”

"Out of 329 deputies, the Iraqi people know only 30 of them,…the Presidency of Parliament bears responsibility for not taking any firm measures against them (deputies)."