Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

4,000 years old artifact found in al-Muthanna

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-15T20:44:05+0000
4,000 years old artifact found in al-Muthanna

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi-German archaeological mission found today a unique artifact that dates back dates back over 4,000 years.

The assistant to the head of al-Muthanna archaeology department, Fadel Abed al-Abbas, told Shafaq News agency that the team has officially announced discovering a 7-meters-long boat, a width of 1,40 centimeters, and dates back over 4,000 years.

He added that pottery models were found with the boat, in addition to cutlery and small boats that resemble the large one," noting that the boat was first identified ten years ago by a guard, but it wasn't until today that the excavation was officially completed.

The boat is in very good condition and will be transferred to the National Museum in Baghdad to fully repair it, according to the official.

related

13 activists to be prosecuted in al-Muthanna

Date: 2022-02-22 10:55:02
13 activists to be prosecuted in al-Muthanna

A politician accuses Al-Muthanna's governor of kidnapping an activist

Date: 2021-04-01 10:25:20
A politician accuses Al-Muthanna's governor of kidnapping an activist

Al-Dawa party chooses a successor to the late MP Adnan Al-Asadi

Date: 2021-05-17 11:25:52
Al-Dawa party chooses a successor to the late MP Adnan Al-Asadi

Al-Muthanna demonstrators threaten to escalate their protests 

Date: 2022-03-07 16:57:14
Al-Muthanna demonstrators threaten to escalate their protests 

An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in Al-Muthanna

Date: 2021-04-13 08:38:00
An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in Al-Muthanna

"Strife" by a journalist leads to closing private clinics in al-Muthanna

Date: 2021-05-31 16:21:12
"Strife" by a journalist leads to closing private clinics in al-Muthanna

Dozens demonstrate in Wasit and al-Muthanna

Date: 2022-03-08 09:31:43
Dozens demonstrate in Wasit and al-Muthanna

The Civil Defense Teams put out massive fires in Al-Muthanna

Date: 2021-04-16 16:11:22
The Civil Defense Teams put out massive fires in Al-Muthanna