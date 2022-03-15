4,000 years old artifact found in al-Muthanna

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi-German archaeological mission found today a unique artifact that dates back dates back over 4,000 years.

The assistant to the head of al-Muthanna archaeology department, Fadel Abed al-Abbas, told Shafaq News agency that the team has officially announced discovering a 7-meters-long boat, a width of 1,40 centimeters, and dates back over 4,000 years.

He added that pottery models were found with the boat, in addition to cutlery and small boats that resemble the large one," noting that the boat was first identified ten years ago by a guard, but it wasn't until today that the excavation was officially completed.

The boat is in very good condition and will be transferred to the National Museum in Baghdad to fully repair it, according to the official.