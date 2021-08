Shafaq News/ The Head of the Communications and Media Commission (CMC), Ali Moayad, said that 80% of the population in Iraq has internet access.

Moayad spoke during the Al-Rafidain Center for Dialogue, saying, “we have 39 million users of telecommunications, and 80% of Iraqis have access to the Internet.”

“We have not reached an ideal state, and 4G service needs more work to reach stability due to the ISIS war.” He added.