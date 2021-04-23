37 Iraqi higher education institutions in The Times Impact SDG ranking

Shafaq News/ 37 Iraqi university and college cracked the list of Times Higher Education Impact Ranking according to SDG (Sustainable Development goals).

A press release of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research cited the Times Higher Website, "The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021 include more than 1,115 universities across 94 countries and regions. 37 government and private Iraqi universities and colleges were enlisted, 16 universities more than 2020's ranking."

Basra University was in the category 301-400, and the first in Iraq. Al-Anbar University (401-600) and al-Mustaqbal "Future" college (601-800) were the second and third in Iraq, respectively.

The table is based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

This year’s ranking analyzed more than 80 million citations across over 13 million research publications and included survey responses from 22,000 scholars globally