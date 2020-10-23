35 Sunni MPs announce the formation of a new bloc

Shafaq News / Five Sunni blocs and independent MPs announced on Friday establishing a new bloc of 35 MPs.

The new bloc includes the Salvation and Development Front, Al-Jamaheer Bloc, the Arab Project, the Islamic Party, and the Independent Iraqi Bloc, in addition to independent representatives, according to a statement issued by the newly formed bloc earlier today.

A group of political forces and independent MPs held an important meeting this evening, Friday, October 23, 2020. The meeting discussed the nature of the challenges facing the country and the sincere national efforts requires to establish early elections.

The meeting examined, "the crises and problems afflicting the governorates, as well as the arbitrary measures and the denial of legitimate rights of their residents".

The statement continued, "Given our national responsibilities and our responsibilities before our people who have suffered from the woes and are still under its influence, twenty-eight deputies, representing the Salvation and Development Front, Al-Jamaheer Bloc, the Arab Project, the Islamic Party, and the Independent Iraqi Bloc - as well as independent representatives agreed on cooperation and synergy through the formation of A parliamentary front to stop the deterioration and redress the oppression of our citizens. The assembled asserted that they aim to instill confidence and hope in the future and respond to the ferocious and cruel challenges".