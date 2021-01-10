33 injuries and one policeman dead in al-Haboubi clashes

Shafaq News/ 33 protestors injured and a policeman killed is the outcome of al-Habouba square clashes between the security forces and the protestors, according to a statement of the Security Media calls.

Clashes between protestors and Security forces burst again for the third consecutive day in al-Habouba Square, downtown Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar governorate.

A security source revealed earlier that five protestors sustained injuries, and a policeman was killed. However, with the continuing clashes, the injury toll jumped to 33, as per the statement mentioned above.

The protestors were able to take control over the square after skirmishes with the security forces, who used live ammunition to dissuade the crowds.