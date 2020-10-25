32 members of the security forces injured in Baghdad demonstrations

Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, announced on Sunday that 32 officers and members of the security forces had been injured after being targeted by demonstrators with hand grenades in Baghdad.

Rasool added, "The security forces are working to maintain high restraint despite the occurrence of some transgressions which are unacceptable", noting that, "the security forces will continue to perform their duty to maintain security and protect public and private facilities".