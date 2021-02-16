315 IEDs detected and detonated in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ A security source said on Tuesday that a military force had found 315 explosive devices in a village west of Mosul, the center of Nineveh Governorate. The source told Shafaq News Agency that the units of the 16th Infantry Division in the Iraqi army found earlier today a pile of explosive devices containing 315 devices of various kinds in Halabiya village, west of Mosul, near Badosh district. The source explained, "The force remotely detonated the IEDs, without any human losses or material damage."

