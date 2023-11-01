31 newly discovered archaeological sites in al-Muthanna

Shafaq News / The Antiquities Inspectorate of al-Muthanna province revealed the discovery of dozens of archaeological sites since the beginning of the current year.

According to the Inspectorate Director, Sulwan Adnan, in an interview with Shafaq News Agency, "Archaeological surveys conducted in various districts and areas of Muthanna in the past months have led to the identification of 21 significant archaeological sites, most of which trace back to the Sumerian and Babylonian eras."

He added, "the discovery sites were located in the areas bordering Dhi Qar province, especially in the districts of Nasr and Fajr."

Adnan further elaborated, "there are 10 new archaeological sites recently unearthed, but their announcement was delayed due to certain technical procedures within the archaeological teams at the Inspectorate. Consequently, the total number of discovered sites in the current year stands at 31 archaeological sites."

"The endeavors undertaken by the Inspectorate's teams aim to preserve the archaeological heritage of the province." He said, calling on the residents of the province to safeguard the newly discovered archaeological sites and deter anyone attempting to vandalize them through unauthorized excavations.