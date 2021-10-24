31 Iraqi migrants, including 10 children, caught in Germany near Poland borders

Shafaq News/German police discovered and arrested 31 Iraqi immigrants in a pickup truck near the German-Polish border in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

The German police said yesterday that the migrants, 19 men, two women and ten children, are not in good health.

Police reported that the children were wearing wet, worn-out shoes and that their feet were wrapped in aluminum foil, causing injuries.

According to the police, the refugees were taken to the Pasfalk police station.

The Polish truck had crossed the border at Blankensee in the Vorpommern-Greifswald district and was stopped by federal police in the city of Bük on Saturday morning.

The 34-year-old truck driver was arrested.

While searching the Polish smuggler, police found a large one-handed knife and storm hood that he was wearing as camouflage.

Migrants have been trying for months to reach the European Union via Belarus. They also used the route through Poland to Germany.

The governments of Germany and Poland accuse Belarusian governor Alexander Lukashenko of orderly moving refugees from crisis areas to the external borders of the European Union.

Lukashenko announced in late May that he would not stop migrants from continuing to travel to the European Union – in response to tough Western sanctions against the former Soviet republic.