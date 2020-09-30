Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

30th brigade of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi issues a statement on Erbil attack

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-09-30T21:02:27+0000
30th brigade of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi issues a statement on Erbil attack

Shafaq News / The 30th Brigade of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi commented on the rocket attack that was launched from an area under its control towards Erbil airport on Wednesday, indicating that searching for the launchers is underway. 

The media official, Major General Sami Bakdash, told Shafaq News agency, "The area from which the rockets were launched is shared between us and the Iraqi army, and it is a border area. Even the Peshmerga forces are close to it, and it is an open agricultural area".

He added, "Since launching the rockets, we started a search operation for the launchers. However, we have not achieved anything so far", indicating that the Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi has nothing to do with the attack.

Bekdash continued, "These actions harm Al-Hashd and its reputation. We did not and will not commit such actions", adding, "the search for the rocket launchers is underway".


related

Al-Hashd controls Lake Hemrin

Date: 2020-08-23 10:05:53
Al-Hashd controls Lake Hemrin

Fires broke out in the PMF headquarters in Baghdad

Date: 2020-09-08 17:31:10
Fires broke out in the PMF headquarters in Baghdad

What delays "Kanous Operation"?

Date: 2020-09-28 19:28:51
What delays "Kanous Operation"?

PMF: Baghdad last explosion targeted one of our members

Date: 2020-09-30 15:20:27
PMF: Baghdad last explosion targeted one of our members

The commander of the area from which Erbil attack was launched arrested

Date: 2020-09-30 21:28:19
The commander of the area from which Erbil attack was launched arrested

An explosion targets the Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi in Diyala

Date: 2020-08-10 05:49:03
An explosion targets the Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi in Diyala

Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi attributes Kirkuk terrorist attack to "security gaps"

Date: 2020-08-11 08:54:26
Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi attributes Kirkuk terrorist attack to "security gaps"