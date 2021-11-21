+300 artifacts dating back to the Parthian and Seleucid eras found in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Director-General of the Department of Investigation and Excavations, Ali Shalgham, announced that more than three hundred archaeological artifacts dating back to the Parthian and Seleucid eras had been found in Baghdad.

Shalgham said in a statement that the excavation teams, southeast of Baghdad, found the artifacts while working in the Nahrawan area.

He added that the department is working to follow up on the local and foreign excavation teams in all Iraqi governorates to check up on the findings.