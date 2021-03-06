+300 arrested in Baghdad and Mosul, including ISIS terrorists

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Interior declared on Saturday arresting 322 wanted, including terrorists from ISIS amongst others wanted for various charges.

The Ministry said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that within the past 24 hours, Baghdad's police arrested 76 people over different charges.

The statement mentioned that Baghdad's police in al-Karkh arrested 23 people, while patrol police arrested 196 others.

The Ministry noted that the Baghdad police department and Control Affairs Directorate arrested four terrorists and one wanted according to article 443 of the Iraqi Penal Code, as well as 32 vehicle violations and four smuggling operations with four violators who don't have official documents.

The statement proceeded that the Emergency Police department in Baghdad arrested a motorbikes thief, two people in custody of Crystal meth, two thieves who stole a phone, and three violators of the curfew procedures.

The Ministry explained in another statement the 8th police regiment in the Nineveh police department arrested the ISIS terrorist known as Abu Usamah, who worked in Diwan Al-Tasni' when ISIS was in control of Mosul.

Iraqi Customs Directorate thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs in a container of furniture.