30 patients to be transferred from Iraq to Turkey to receive medical treatment

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-12T14:20:23+0000
30 patients to be transferred from Iraq to Turkey to receive medical treatment

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment announced transferring patients in critical condition to turkey very soon.

According to a statement, the director of the medical recruitment and evacuation department in the ministry, Dr. Riad Shaltagh, said, "the ministry continues to provide treatment for patients in critical condition in Iraq through recruiting qualified foreign medical teams or transferring the patients to outside Iraq."

He pointed out that 30 patients will be transferred to Turkey very soon to receive the medical treatment they need.

"The Ministry of Health will cover all travel expenses for patients and their treatment until they return to Iraq," he noted.

