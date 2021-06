Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Transport announced that its seismic observatories recorded an earthquake near Mandali in Diyala Governorate.

The ministry said in a report that the 3-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 10:10:14 this morning, local time, 40 km southeast of Mandali.

The ministry called on citizens to abide by the recommendations issued by the General Authority for Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring.