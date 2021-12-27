3-magnitude earthquake hits Diyala

Shafaq News/ A light earthquake was recorded in the southwest of Kifri district in Diyala governorate near midnight yesterday, Sunday.

The Ministry of Transportation said in a statement that the seismic monitors recorded a quake of a magnitude three on the Richter scale at 11:49:24 (Iraq time) on Sunday.

The Center of the quake was located 34 kilometers to the southwest of Kifri district.

The statement said that the tremor went unsensed, urging the citizens to pursue precautions and avoid spreading unfounded information.