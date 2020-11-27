Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

3 killed and 70 injured in Al-Haboubi square clashes

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-27T20:08:07+0000
3 killed and 70 injured in Al-Haboubi square clashes

Shafaq News / A security source reported on Friday that 3 were killed and 70 were injured in Al-Haboubi square clashes that took place between supporters of the Sadrist movement and protestors.

Earlier on Friday, a security source told Shafaq News Agency that the security authorities imposed a curfew in Nasiriyah due to violent clashes that occurred between protestors and Al-Sadr supporters on Friday.

The source added that the government of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi dismissed the Director of Police in Dhi Qar from his post and put him under investigation.

Al-Sadr’s supporters, including armed men, stormed Al-Haboubi Square and clashed with the demonstrators, which resulted in the death of two protestors and tens of injuries.  

related

2 killed and more than 50 injured in Nasiriyah clashes

Date: 2020-11-27 15:44:16
2 killed and more than 50 injured in Nasiriyah clashes

Iraqi authorities impose a curfew in Nasiriyah and dismiss the Director of Dhi Qar Police department

Date: 2020-11-27 18:06:10
Iraqi authorities impose a curfew in Nasiriyah and dismiss the Director of Dhi Qar Police department

10 injuries in clashes between the Sadrist movement supporters and protestors in Nasiriyah

Date: 2020-11-27 13:56:11
10 injuries in clashes between the Sadrist movement supporters and protestors in Nasiriyah

The number of injuries in Al-Haboubi square clashes rises to 49

Date: 2020-11-27 14:14:15
The number of injuries in Al-Haboubi square clashes rises to 49