Shafaq News / Deadly clashes stopped between the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and ISIS militants, today, Thursday in the north of Khanaqin, Diyala Governorate.

PMF said in a statement today, "28th brigade forced the terrorists to flee…The fighting resulted in 3 deaths and 5 injuries of PMF.”

Earlier, ISIS attacked a PMF security post, 28 km north of Khanaqin district using medium weapons.