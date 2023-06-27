3.9-magnitude earthquake hits southern Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Transportation announced on Tuesday evening that its seismic observatories recorded a seismic tremor in Maysan Province, located in southern Iraq.

In a statement released by the ministry, it was revealed that the earthquake occurred precisely at 08:57:20 PM local time, registering a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter scale. The epicenter of the quake was situated near the Iraq-Iran border, approximately 74 kilometers northeast of the city of Amara in Maysan Province.

Although some citizens did not perceive the tremor, the ministry confirmed that no significant damages or casualties have been reported thus far.