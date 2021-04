Shafaq News/ An earthquake struck Khanaqin district in Diyala governorate at dawn today, Wednesday.

The Seismic monitors recorded a quake of a 3.7 magnitude on the Richter scale at 05:12:01 (Iraq time) on Wednesday, 28/4.

The Center of the quake was in the Iranian Sarpol Zahab, 45 kilometers to the east of Khanaqin.

Until the moment, no reports have emerged on damages from the tremor.