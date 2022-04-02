Report
3.6-magnitude quake in a district in Diyala
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-04-02T10:17:45+0000
Shafaq News/ An earthquake struck Diyala's Khanaqin district in Kurdistan Region earlier today, Saturday.
The US Geological Survey reported a 3.2-magnitude quake on the Richter scale at 11:38 on Saturday.
There are no reports on damages and casualties at the current moment.
