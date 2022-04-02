3.6-magnitude quake in a district in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-02T10:17:45+0000

Shafaq News/ An earthquake struck Diyala's Khanaqin district in Kurdistan Region earlier today, Saturday. The US Geological Survey reported a 3.2-magnitude quake on the Richter scale at 11:38 on Saturday. There are no reports on damages and casualties at the current moment.

related

Iraq’s Intelligence and Investigation Agency thwarts an ISIS plot to target transmission towers in Diyala

Date: 2021-06-28 08:59:44

Iraqi security forces seize narcotics found in ISIS dens in Diyala

Date: 2021-03-11 12:24:22

PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-04-30 18:30:48

ISIS attack kills civilians, injures others in Diyala

Date: 2021-10-26 21:11:38

Casualties in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2020-08-11 18:15:00

Casualties in clashes between ISIS and the Iraqi army in Diyala

Date: 2021-12-28 16:24:50

A new fortification plan between Diyala and Saladin to prevent ISIS attacks

Date: 2020-10-08 08:20:38

ISIS attacks a security checkpoint in Diyala

Date: 2021-09-10 20:46:53