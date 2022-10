Shafaq News/ A 3.4-earthquake was recorded in Wasit governorate today, Friday.

The Ministry of Transportation said in a statement that the seismic monitors recorded a quake of a 3.4 magnitude on the Richter scale at 04:40:04 (Iraq time).

The Center of the quake was located 38 kilometers to the southeast of Mandali.

The statement said that the tremor went unsensed, urging the citizens to pursue precautions and avoid spreading unfounded information.