3,243 candidates are approved to run the Iraqi Parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi High Elections Committee approved, on Tuesday, the lists of candidates for the Iraqi parliament elections.

The Committee’s media office said in a statement that the Board of Commissioners approved lists of 3,243 candidates for the elections.

The next elections are scheduled to be held on the tenth of next October, according to what the Iraqi Council of Representatives voted to set in a session held on January 19, 2021, amid government pledges to hold fair elections away from the power of arms.

It is noteworthy that Iraq’s cabinet decided to postpone the general election to Oct. 10 from June.

Today, the spokesperson of PM al-Kadhimi's cabinet, Minister of Education Hassan Nazem, told Shafaq News agency correspondent that the Iraqi Government is committed to holding the elections as scheduled.

Early elections were a key demand of anti-government protesters who staged mass demonstrations that started in October 2019.